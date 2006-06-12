GE, PetroChina in polycarbonate joint venture

General Electric Plastics and PetroChina say they plan to create a world-scale polycarbonate resin manufacturing joint venture in China. Details released are sketchy, but the two agreed to use GE's nonphosgene production technology to build the plant for which PetroChina will supply feedstock. GE currently produces polycarbonate resins in Alabama, Indiana, Japan, the Netherlands, and Spain. Brian Gladden, GE vice president, says the venture with PetroChina, "combined with our existing and future Chinese compounding facilities, gives us an even greater ability to service China's fast-growing marketplace."
