Analytical Chemistry

Inside Instrumentation

Technology and Business News for the Laboratory World

by Celia H. Arnaud and Ann M. Thayer
June 12, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 24
Bruker offers bigger magnet, MRI probe

Bruker Biospin is offering a new, actively shielded, 22.3-tesla superconducting magnet for NMR spectrometry. Combined with a spectrometer, the system has a footprint of less than 600 sq ft, compared with 3,600 sq ft for an unshielded system with a large stray magnetic field. The new magnet, which operates at a 950-MHz proton resonance frequency, surpasses the company's existing 900-MHz model by offering higher sensitivity with the same cryostat size and cryogenic performance but costs $1.95 million more. The company's line of cryogenically cooled NMR probes is compatible with the new magnet. Separately, Bruker has developed a new cryoprobe for in vivo animal magnetic resonance imaging at 9.4 tesla. With the new cryoprobe, MRI studies of the mouse brain have, for example, shown improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio of about 100% and a reduction in scan time by a factor of four.

New products work with ChemStation

Both Mettler Toledo and ESA Biosciences have announced products that interface with Agilent Technologies' ChemStation chromatography software application. Mettler Toledo has developed a Berger supercritical fluid chromatography system that integrates with ChemStation as a complement to liquid chromatography and LC-mass spectrometry systems. Meanwhile, ESA says its Corona charged-aerosol and Coulochem III high-performance LC detectors can now be interfaced via a standard USB connection. The new interface allows the detectors to be controlled and used for direct digital data acquisition with ChemStation.

Thermo introduces X-ray instruments

Thermo Electron has announced new X-ray fluorescence instruments, the ARL Advant'x series (shown). These wavelength-dispersive instruments are available in three power levels, ranging from 1,200 to 4,200 W, and can be configured to analyze elements ranging from beryllium to uranium. The instruments can be equipped with different goniometers, depending on the analytical range and flexibility needs.

Companies buy genomics firms

Applied Biosystems Inc. has agreed to pay about $120 million in cash to purchase Agencourt Personal Genomics, a privately held developer of technologies for genetic analysis. ABI will gain Agencourt's massively parallel fluorescence sequencing by stepwise-ligation technology, an extremely high-throughput approach to DNA/RNA analysis. ABI anticipates having systems using the technology available in 2007. Separately, PerkinElmer has acquired Spectral Genomics for an undisclosed amount. Spectral Genomics develops array products and software for molecular karyotyping. The approach uses comparative DNA hybridization to identify and evaluate chromosomal abnormalities related to cancer and pre- and postnatal genetic disorders.

Products Launched at Mass Spec Meeting

Companies introduced a variety of products at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry meeting in Seattle last month:

Waters debuted new mass spectrometers. The Synapt High Definition MS system (shown) combines ion-mobility spectrometry with mass spectrometry to differentiate ions by size and shape in addition to mass. The Acquity TQD is a benchtop tandem quadrupole system intended specifically for use with the company's ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography system. In addition, a new configuration of the MALDI Q-TOF Premier mass spectrometer for imaging applications is now available.

Thermo Electron likewise announced new instruments, including the Accela High Speed Chromatography System, which can be used as a stand-alone system or as part of an LC/MS system. It uses 1.9-µm column packing material and pressures up to 15,000 psi, significantly shortening run times compared with its predecessors. The company also introduced the TSQ Quantum Access, a triple quadrupole mass spectrometer for environmental and food safety applications.

Bruker Daltonics announced new tools for protein mass spectrometry. The ICPL Triplex kit, developed with Serva Electrophoresis, uses isotope labeling of lysine side chains for simultaneous quantitative analysis of three independent proteomes. A new 15-tesla refrigerated magnet for Fourier transform MS will allow the analysis of larger proteins. In addition, Bruker has developed a new algorithm to identify the monoisotopic peaks in protein mass spectra.

In the software arena, joint-venture partners Applied Biosystems and MDS Sciex introduced two new applications. LightSight Software for Metabolite Identification is intended to help pharmaceutical companies quickly and accurately screen drug candidates. Cliquid Software for Food Testing is the first in a new family of software for routine lab analysis. The food-testing software will be available separately or as part of a complete system.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

