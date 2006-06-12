Inside Instrumentation

Products Launched at Mass Spec Meeting

Companies introduced a variety of products at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry meeting in Seattle last month:

Waters debuted new mass spectrometers. The Synapt High Definition MS system (shown) combines ion-mobility spectrometry with mass spectrometry to differentiate ions by size and shape in addition to mass. The Acquity TQD is a benchtop tandem quadrupole system intended specifically for use with the company's ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography system. In addition, a new configuration of the MALDI Q-TOF Premier mass spectrometer for imaging applications is now available.

Thermo Electron likewise announced new instruments, including the Accela High Speed Chromatography System, which can be used as a stand-alone system or as part of an LC/MS system. It uses 1.9-µm column packing material and pressures up to 15,000 psi, significantly shortening run times compared with its predecessors. The company also introduced the TSQ Quantum Access, a triple quadrupole mass spectrometer for environmental and food safety applications.

Bruker Daltonics announced new tools for protein mass spectrometry. The ICPL Triplex kit, developed with Serva Electrophoresis, uses isotope labeling of lysine side chains for simultaneous quantitative analysis of three independent proteomes. A new 15-tesla refrigerated magnet for Fourier transform MS will allow the analysis of larger proteins. In addition, Bruker has developed a new algorithm to identify the monoisotopic peaks in protein mass spectra.

In the software arena, joint-venture partners Applied Biosystems and MDS Sciex introduced two new applications. LightSight Software for Metabolite Identification is intended to help pharmaceutical companies quickly and accurately screen drug candidates. Cliquid Software for Food Testing is the first in a new family of software for routine lab analysis. The food-testing software will be available separately or as part of a complete system.