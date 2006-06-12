The Doonsbury gambit, Forget about your mom's blog ..., Inside the mind of Dr. Laundry

The Doonsbury gambit

The world of science is hoping to sideline its political foes by using the most effective language known to public discourse: the cartoon. The Union of Concerned Scientists has announced "Science Idol: The Scientific Integrity Editorial Cartoon Contest."

Two separate contests will be held: one for aspiring cartoonists and one for professionals. Prizes for the aspiring lampooners include all-expense-paid trips for winners to visit the celebrity judge of their choice.

Hoping to get some star appeal in its panel of judges, the Union, whose members include preeminent scientists, has apparently eliminated consideration of any of its membership. Instead, it has tapped New Yorker cartoon editor Robert Mankoff; cartoonists Tony Auth and the Christian Science Monitor's Clay Bennett, both winners of Pulitzer Prizes; and "Rhymes with Orange" creator Hilary Price.

"The absurdity of political interference in science is fertile ground for satire," said Francesca Grifo, senior scientist and director of the Union of Concerned Scientists' Scientific Integrity Program.

The Union solicits entries that "address the abuse of science in general or highlight one or more of the ways in which science has been misused." Professional cartoonists are asked to submit cartoons that have been or will be published in daily or weekly newspapers or magazines. The deadline is July 31; details at www.ucsusa.org.

[+]Enlarge Credit: Photo by Rick Mullin

Forget about your mom's blog ...

It had to happen. Harold Baker, known to many as Dr. Laundry, senior scientist at Clorox Co., is putting his years of rescuing family and friends from the perils of washday to work by launching a laundry blog, www.drlaundryblog.com.

"When it comes to stains, everybody has a story, including heroic tales from childhood of Mom lifting impossible stains from favorite garments," says Dr. Laundry. "Unfortunately, our moms aren't always available at 2 AM for answers, and even if they are, they may not be familiar with the new products and technology in laundry care."

According to Clorox's press release on the launch of Dr. Laundry's Weblog, "lasting clothing-care myths plague even the most experienced launderers." It goes on to quote a recent survey by the Soap & Detergent Association showing that nearly 50% of respondents never, ever read laundry instructions on detergent labels.

It is yet to be seen whether such people would bother to check a blog for laundry instructions, but Clorox says Dr. Laundry sees this disregard for instructions as a sign that it's time for him to get blogging. He says he plans to touch on such subjects as the basics of laundry, bleach use, chemistry, and removing stubborn stains.

Because he's a blogger, he says he will offer occasional musings on his life as a father, sports fan, and scientist. There is also room for readers' true confessions. "It may be hard to admit to friends that the most urgent thing on your mind at the moment is the wine stain on our tablecloth, but that's why I'm there," Dr. Laundry says.

Inside the mind of Dr. Laundry

Nothing says more about a blogger's psyche than the blogs a blogger reads. Let's take a look at Dr. Laundry's blogroll (the list of Dr. Laundry-recommended blogs linked to his site).

The list begins with "A's and Giants Blog." It is actually called "Extra Innings," and it is a blog about the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants. Next is "Boing Boing," the popular Web hodgepodge that bills itself as a "directory of wonderful things."

Next is "Elsewhere," the Wired magazine news blog, and then "GM Fastlane," about GM automobiles. Then we have "Kevin Kelly Cool Tools," a blog about tools and gadgets. (Not much on science, chemistry, or laundry yet, but these are listed alphabetically, not by preference).