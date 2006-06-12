Saltigo, Ilypsa sign custom production pact

Lanxess' Saltigo custom manufacturing unit will provide process development, manufacturing, and clinical supply of two polymeric pharmaceuticals being developed by Ilypsa, a Symyx spin-off. The pact initially covers Ilypsa's two lead renal care candidates: ILY-101, a phosphate binder, and ILY-105, a potassium binder. According to Ilypsa, Saltigo provides multistep chemical synthesis skills for both monomer synthesis and polymerization. Saltigo Managing Director Axel Westerhaus says Ilypsa's portfolio can be developed more quickly than other projects in the marketplace "and this demanded an intense and compressed development effort by the Saltigo team."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter