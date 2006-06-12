Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

A Sense Of Touch

Nanoparticle-based thin-film device could help robots sense texture

by Bethany Halford
June 12, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

SOFT TOUCH
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © Science 2006
Saraf and Maheshwari's device is sensitive enough to detect the wrinkles in President Lincoln's clothing and the letters in "LIBERTY" when a penny is pressed to the sensor's surface.
Credit: © Science 2006
Saraf and Maheshwari's device is sensitive enough to detect the wrinkles in President Lincoln's clothing and the letters in "LIBERTY" when a penny is pressed to the sensor's surface.

Clumsy robotic fingers could achieve the delicacy of human digits, thanks to a new type of tactile sensor constructed from nanoparticles (Science 2006, 312, 1501). The electronic skin, created by University of Nebraska chemical engineers Ravi F. Saraf and Vivek Maheshwari, could also give doctors a "touch sensation" during minimally invasive surgery so they could more easily detect cancerous tissue or gallstones, for example.

Saraf and Maheshwari construct their fingertip-sized thin-film sensor from alternating layers of gold and cadmium sulfide nanoparticles separated by a layer of dielectric polymers. Both the polymer and nanoparticle layers are deposited from solution through layer-by-layer self-assembly. Unlike sensors built through complex lithography, these thin-film sensors are straightforward to build directly on large surfaces or complex shapes.

The tactile sensor employs electron tunneling to detect objects at high resolution. Applying a force enhances electron tunneling between the sensor's layers. The sensor responds with an electroluminescent emission or with a change in current density. A robot could therefore attain a sense of touch by coupling the tactile sensor with a camera or measuring changes in the sensor's current density. According to Saraf and Maheshwari, the device's sensitivity is comparable with that of a human fingertip.

"Today's state-of-the-art dexterous robotic hands cannot achieve tasks that most six-year-old children can do without thinking, such as tie a shoelace or build a house of cards," writes Richard M. Crowder, an electronics and computer science lecturer at the University of Southampton, in England, in a commentary that accompanies the report.

"The development of tactile sensors is one of the key technical challenges in advanced robotics and minimal-access surgery. The unique sensors developed by Maheshwari and Saraf could prove to be a key advance in technology," Crowder adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New wireless pacemaker is powered by light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Artificial chameleon skin instantly changes color to match background
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shape-morphing microbots take wing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE