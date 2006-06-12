States will get $35 million in DOE efficiency funds

States will get $34.6 million in federal energy efficiency grants, the Department of Energy announced in early June. Saying that recovering wasted energy is one of the U.S.'s biggest potential sources of energy, Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman noted the grants are intended to supplement existing state programs that reduce energy use in residential, government, commercial, and industrial applications. Bodman made the presentation at a hydrogen research facility at the University of Connecticut, and he noted that his press conference was part of a media blitz by other top DOE officials to highlight the Bush Administration's energy and jobs initiatives.
