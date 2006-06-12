Tighter chemical controls possible

EPA is deciding whether to clamp down further on hazardous air pollutants emitted by facilities that manufacture synthetic organic chemicals. These plants are already required to install technology that stringently controls emission of air toxics. The Clean Air Act, however, requires EPA to assess the risk remaining after the application of these pollution controls and then determine whether further steps are needed to protect human health and the environment. In a proposal released earlier this month, the agency said it was considering two options. Under the first, EPA would impose no further controls on these plants. With the second option, the agency would require emission reductions of air toxics at some storage vessels and process vents that are not controlled under current regulations. The proposal is available at www.epa.gov//ttn/oarpg/t3/fr_notices/honrrproposal.pdf.
