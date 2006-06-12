A better roof for Superdome

A hurricane is unlikely to deluge the playing field when the New Orleans Saints undertake their first home football game at the Superdome in September. The 9.7-acre roof of the sports venue was severely damaged when Hurricane Katrina hit last August. But a new closed-cell polyurethane foam roofing system to be applied to the metal decking of the 70,000-seat stadium should keep spectators dry against the worst nature has to offer, says Honeywell. Bayer will supply the polyurethane foam system. Honeywell will supply its Enovate zero-ozone-depleting hydrofluorocarbon agent to expand the foam.
