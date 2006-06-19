Battling the bugs

Your story on modified vancomycin (C&EN, Feb. 13, page 15) stated that "Bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus ... have developed resistance to a number of antibiotics but not to vancomycin-yet." Sadly, your report is behind the times. Pathogenic Enterococcus that were resistant to vancomycin appeared in our hospitals as early as 1988, and the first report of resistant Staphylococcus aureus appeared in 2003. A search on Medline for "vancomycin resistant Staphylococcus aureus" returns 67 hits. It's like a runaway train. The work of Crowley and Boger is important and encouraging, but it won't be enough. The bugs are winning.
Dexter B. Northrop
Madison, Wis.
