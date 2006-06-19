An Industry In Transition
C&EN examines how the pharmaceutical industry, now on the defensive, is trying to win back the public's confidence and enhance productivity
June 19, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 25

Fundamental changes erupt across the industry as companies strive to improve drug efficacy and safety and R&D efficiency in the face of negative public opinion
To eliminate R&D bottlenecks, drug companies are evaluating all phases of discovery and development and are using novel approaches to speed them up
Researchers Are Admonished To Stay Focused
FDA Process Guidelines Encourage Efficient Plant Controls
Strong action on drug safety and pricing is more likely to come from states than from Congress or FDA