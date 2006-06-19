CNS companies join forces

Axonyx and TorreyPines Therapeutics will merge to create a biopharmaceutical company focused on drugs for central nervous system disorders. The new company will keep the TorreyPines Therapeutics name and have its headquarters in San Diego. The combined pipeline boasts eight products in development: two to treat chronic pain and six to treat Alzheimer's disease. The companies plan to seek a partner for the most advanced candidate, Axonyx's Phenserine, now in Phase III trials for Alzheimer's disease.
