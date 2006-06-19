Galapagos buys DPI operations

Belgium's Galapagos will pay $6.4 million to acquire the drug discovery operations of Discovery Partners International, including DPI research sites in San Diego and South San Francisco; Heidelberg, Germany; and Basel, Switzerland. The $10.2 million-per-year business will be integrated into Galapagos' BioFocus division, which will be renamed BioFocus DPI. Galapagos says the deal gives it a foothold in the U.S. plus capacity for its new alliance with GlaxoSmithKline. DPI put the business up for sale in April as part of its merger with Infinity Pharmaceuticals.
