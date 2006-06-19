Lonza will exit intermediates

Lonza plans to spin off its polymer intermediates business via an initial public offering of shares on the Italian stock exchange. The business, which makes maleic anhydride, isophthalic acid, and plasticizers, had sales last year of about $585 million, almost 30% of Lonza's total sales. The Swiss company, focused on pharmaceutical chemicals, has tried to sell the intermediates business in the past.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter