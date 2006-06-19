NPS launches cost-cutting plan

NPS Pharmaceuticals is cutting its staff by 53% as part of a restructuring intended to reduce spending and refocus R&D. The New Jersey-based firm, which has about 490 employees, is also dropping development of its lead product, Preos, a recombinant human parathyroid hormone being developed for osteoporosis. FDA raised questions about the drug earlier this year. NPS says it will focus on teduglutide, a peptide drug that targets gastrointestinal disorders.
