Novozymes gets Delta Biotech

Danish enzymes giant Novozymes has agreed to purchase Delta Biotechnology, a subsidiary of Sanofi-Aventis, for an undisclosed sum. Nottingham, England-based Delta specializes in producing microbially produced recombinant proteins. Its sales of roughly $17 million in 2005 were primarily driven by demand for Recombumin, a yeast-derived alternative to human serum albumin. Novozymes says Delta complements its existing efforts in biopharmaceutical ingredients.
