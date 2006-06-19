Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Platinum problems

June 19, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I was surprised to read an article on the research about platinum from breast implants in Analytical Chemistry (C&EN, April 17, page 11). Although silicone breast implants remain topical, the prominence given to this article seems inappropriate as, by the researchers own admission, higher levels of platinum in women with implants were not demonstrated. For example, when comparing the concentrations of the control group with the implanted population, they note, "Mean Pt concentration in whole blood samples of women exposed to silicone breast implants and that of control subjects did not show a statistically significant difference." The same comment is made about urinary platinum levels.

Many of the claims in the article are unsupported by the authors' data. For example, the authors persist in inferring, without any control experiments, the presence of Pt6+ in the implants and in some biological samples of women with implants. PtF6-one of the few species of Pt6+ known-is a sufficiently strong oxidant that it oxidizes oxygen and xenon and was associated with the first synthesis of derivatives of the noble gas xenon. Such species will not survive in an oxygen atmosphere or an aqueous solution. A more detailed discussion of some of these points is presented in Biomaterials (2006, 27, 3274).

Michael A. Brook
Hamilton, Ontario

CORRECTIONS

May 22, page 34. The instrument pictured should have been identified as a Dionex high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system, not a gas chromatograph and mass spectrometer.

May 29, page 11. Dow Chemical's R&D spending for 2005 was $1.1 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reactions: Recognizing Lawrence Knox and being precise about silicon-carbon bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reactions: Recognizing Lawrence Knox and being precise about silicon-carbon bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sex as a research variable

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE