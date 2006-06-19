Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Safe designs

June 19, 2006
Regarding the proposals for mandatory use of "inherently safer technology" ("Democrats Back Safer Technology," C&EN, April 10, page 17):

Inherently safer technology is an inherently judgmental term. IST is a design philosophy. I cannot see any practical way for this sort of engineering judgment to be explicitly written into legislation. What is inherently safe? Is reducing on-site inventory safer if it increases transit of shipping containers through the neighboring community? Is a new process technology safer if the added energy penalty produces more emissions from dirty midwestern power plants and drops them on asthmatics like me? Is using a "less toxic" chemical safer if more waste is produced? I cannot see how mandating inherently safer technology is going to do anything but produce a morass.

Daniel R. Kuespert
Columbia, Md.

May 22, page 34. The instrument pictured should have been identified as a Dionex high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system, not a gas chromatograph and mass spectrometer.

May 29, page 11. Dow Chemical's R&D spending for 2005 was $1.1 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

