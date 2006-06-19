Say yes to solid waste

I have been following innovations such as the gasification question since the "Great Energy Shortage of 1973." There certainly are some new approaches, but basically it's the same old, same old. And it won't happen until the price is right-as was said in 1973 and will be said in 2006. But it is very hard for a new technology to compete with our existing energy system, which is decades old and paid for.

Another energy source that gets pushed aside each time the crisis emerges is solid waste. It is inherently available where energy use is highest and where land for disposal is most costly, in and near our cities. Yet the few efforts to convert solid waste and municipal sludge to energy and useful products have received little attention. Certainly, there are environmental and other technical problems in using such material, but there should be many incentives to make use of it. If our nation invested as much in researching and developing energy from waste as we have in gasification and related processes, I believe we would be much further ahead in the long run.