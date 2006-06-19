Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Schering Shares

Merck's threat to derail Bayer's acquisition of Schering is resolved

by Patricia Short
June 19, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

What looked like a story that would turn into a long-running saga, with the anticipated merger of two German drugmakers being spoiled by a third, was resolved on the last day possible. Germany's Merck, which had acquired a 21.8% stake in Schering and thus threatened Bayer's agreement to acquire Schering, agreed to offer its stake to Bayer. The agreement followed talks between Bayer and Merck and a lawsuit filed by Bayer against Merck, which will be withdrawn.

The Merck stake, combined with the roughly 60% holding that Bayer already had, takes Bayer comfortably over the 75% target it had to attain by the end of the day on June 14. Until Merck made the decision to offer its stake to Bayer, reaching that goal had looked unlikely. Now, however, Bayer can complete its acquisition of Schering, as agreed upon in March when white knight Bayer outbid Merck's hostile offer for the Berlin-based pharmaceutical company.

Merck began buying Schering shares on the stock market on June 9, in what it subsequently said was a move to secure its long-term strategic interest in Schering. That action effectively forced Bayer to start snapping up shares. By June 13, Bayer had purchased or been offered only about 60% of Schering's shares, hence its decision to sue Merck in U.S. District Court in New York City for damages and to force Merck to divest its shares.

Bayer is buying the Merck stake for 89 euros (roughly $115) per share, so it will pay the same price—effectively a 3.4% increase on its agreed-upon bid—for shares already purchased and those still outstanding.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck seeks shareholder vote against merger of Versum and Entegris
PPG drops AkzoNobel bid
AkzoNobel rejects PPG’s second bid

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE