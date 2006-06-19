Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Silica-spider silk composites

June 19, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PNAS Photo
Credit: PNAS Photo

Following nature's lead in designing materials with novel properties, researchers have prepared composites based on a combination of spider silk and silica (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2006, 103, 9428). Seashell, bone, and other naturally occurring composite materials derive their unique properties from the microscopic blend of the organic and inorganic building blocks from which they are composed. That materials synthesis strategy led Cheryl Wong Po Foo and David L. Kaplan of Tufts University and their coworkers to combine the structural and morphological properties of biological silica with the strength and self-assembling nature of silk. To prepare the new composites, the team joined a silica-controlling peptide derived from diatoms (algae with silica-impregnated cell walls) with a spider-silk protein to form fusion (chimeric) proteins. The synthetic proteins were then used to form films and fibers with silica precipitates that feature a narrow particle size distribution (shown). The composites' morphology, structure, and other properties can be tailored by controlling the processing conditions, the team says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE