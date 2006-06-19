Storm-resistant panel debuts

As the hurricane season starts along the U.S. Gulf Coast, DuPont and aluminum maker Alcoa have jointly introduced a composite architectural panel capable of withstanding hurricane debris propelled by 130-mph winds. Reynobond with Kevlar adds the impact-resistant strength of DuPont's aramid fiber to an aluminum-skinned panel with a polyethylene core. The partners say the panel is ideal cladding for schools, offices, libraries, and other small to mid-sized structures in hurricane-prone areas.
