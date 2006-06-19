Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Triple Cascade

Asymmetric reaction constructs three new C-C bonds and four stereocenters

by Bethany Halford
June 19, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Trifecta
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Wolfgang Bettray
Hüttl (from left), Enders, and Grondal developed an ingenious three-step domino reaction.
Credit: Photo by Wolfgang Bettray
Hüttl (from left), Enders, and Grondal developed an ingenious three-step domino reaction.

Some of the most elegant reactions in organic synthesis work just like an elaborate arrangement of dominos: Set up the reagents just so, and all it takes is a little catalytic push to make the pieces tumble into a far more elaborate whole. Such is the case with an ingenious new cascade reaction wherein a simple organic catalyst is the key element in the construction of a complex tetrasubstituted cyclohexene carbaldehyde (Nature 2006, 441, 861).

The three-step pathway, developed by Dieter Enders, Matthias R. M. Hüttl, and Christoph Grondal of Germany's RWTH Aachen University, was inspired by the tandem reactions that nature uses to biosynthesize complex natural products. The sequence employs two Michael-type reactions and an aldol condensation, ultimately creating three new C-C bonds and establishing four stereocenters with "high diastereoselectivity and complete enantioselectivity," according to the researchers.

Threesome
[+]Enlarge
Asymmetric cascade reaction (above) creates three C-C bonds and four stereocenters.
Asymmetric cascade reaction (above) creates three C-C bonds and four stereocenters.

"This is an outstanding example of simple organic chemistry achieving very sophisticated results, results reminiscent of enzymatic finesse," remarks Johns Hopkins University chemistry professor Gary H. Posner.

To catalyze this carefully choreographed sequence, the Aachen group chose a simple secondary amine derived from the amino acid proline. Organocatalysts of this kind are emerging as a powerful tool in asymmetric synthesis. The small molecules are usually nontoxic and robust as well as inexpensive because they are often derived from readily available chiral compounds.

Enders, Hüttl, and Grondal think the organocatalyst plays a crucial role in all three steps of the cascade. In the first step, they believe it activates a linear aldehyde via enamine formation so that it selectively adds to a nitroalkene. Upon hydrolysis, the catalyst then forms an iminium ion with an α,β-unsaturated aldehyde, which undergoes conjugate addition with the compound formed in the first step. Finally, further catalytic enamine activation initiates an intramolecular aldol condensation to close the six-membered ring.

Although the reaction could generate 16 different stereoisomers, just two diastereomers are formed. "The reason for the high stereoselectivity is the first Michael addition, which is known to proceed with high diastereo- and enantioselectivity," the researchers explain. The resulting product presumably dictates the stereochemistry of the subsequent reactions.

Catalytic Cycle
[+]Enlarge
Cascade features (clockwise from top) an enamine-catalyzed Michael-type reaction followed by an iminium-ion-catalyzed Michael reaction and finally an enamine-catalyzed intramolecular aldol condensation. Newly formed bonds are in red.
Cascade features (clockwise from top) an enamine-catalyzed Michael-type reaction followed by an iminium-ion-catalyzed Michael reaction and finally an enamine-catalyzed intramolecular aldol condensation. Newly formed bonds are in red.

"This work is a remarkable example of modern approaches for designing catalytic methods that perform multiple concurrent transformations with excellent stereoselectivity in each step," says Guillermo C. Bazan, a professor of chemistry and materials at the University of California, Santa Barbara. "The strategy is deceptively simple: Pick three readily available achiral starting materials, add a simple organocatalyst, and collect a product with four stereogenic centers. That the authors have been able to demonstrate three consecutive reactions in a single procedure shows remarkable creativity."

"I think this is the future of organic chemistry," Enders tells C&EN, "building molecules as Mother Nature does."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sweeter hookups between sugars using a macrocyclic catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cyclopropanes built by a [1+1+1] trimerization pathway
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An Alkene Carboamination

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE