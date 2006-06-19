Water vapor's effects

Global warming is apparently a fact. Yet it appears to me this warming is more closely related to natural climatic cycles. There are a number of websites that suggest that water vapor contributes as much as 95% of the greenhouse gases. The concentration of carbon dioxide is said to be about 0.04% versus 2-3 % for water vapor.
It is confusing to me that the effects of water vapor never seemed to enter the "warming equation" in the press.
A. Frank Leo
Palatine, Ill.
May 22, page 34. The instrument pictured should have been identified as a Dionex high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system, not a gas chromatograph and mass spectrometer.
May 29, page 11. Dow Chemical's R&D spending for 2005 was $1.1 billion.
