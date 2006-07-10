Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Prions detected in blood of presymptomatic hamsters

July 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Prions, the infectious agents in mad cow and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, can generally be detected only in brain and lymphoid tissue prior to the development of active disease symptoms. Blood would be much easier to test presymptomatically, and Claudio A. Soto and coworkers at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, working with hamsters, have now demonstrated this for the first time (Science 2006, 313, 92). Using protein misfolding cyclic amplification, a technique they developed in 2001, they were able to detect prions in hamster blood as few as 20 days after the animals had been infected and about three months prior to the onset of clinical symptoms. The group is currently trying to extend such a capability to cattle and humans, and a start-up firm called Amprion, in Houston, has been formed to commercialize the technology. Detecting infection early could help keep infected beef out of the food chain and infected blood out of the blood supply.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toward a blood test for prion disease
FDA approves first commercial test for Zika
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tracing Tau In The Alzheimer’s Brain

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE