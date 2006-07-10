Purdue Inaugurates Moore Professorship

On June 2, Purdue University named Joseph S. Francisco, a professor of chemistry and earth and atmospheric sciences at the institution, the William E. Moore Distinguished Professor of Earth & Atmospheric Science & Chemistry.

Normally, such an occasion wouldn't garner much publicity outside of the university, but in this case, the event marked something of historical significance: Moore is likely the first African American for whom a distinguished professorship in chemistry at a major university has been named.

[+]Enlarge Credit: Photo by John Williams

In 1967, Moore became the first African American to receive a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Purdue. He subsequently accepted a faculty position at historically black Southern University, Baton Rouge, La. The new distinguished professorship honors Moore's nearly four decades of dedication to teaching and research in chemistry at Southern University, where he teaches today.

"There are very few African Americans who hold chaired positions or professorships at major research universities, especially in the sciences, and even fewer for whom a distinguished professorship has been named," says Willie Pearson Jr., a professor of history, technology, and society at Georgia Institute of Technology and author of the 2005 book "Beyond Small Numbers: Voices of African-American Ph.D. Chemists." "This is not a small step. It's something that is very significant."

At 6 foot 4 inches, Moore is a towering figure, but colleagues describe him as modest and humble. Moore grew up in the South and only took a half semester of chemistry in high school. It wasn't until his sophomore year of college at Southern University that he really got hooked on the subject. He graduated from Southern University in 1963 and went on to receive a Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from Purdue.

Moore is an innovative teacher whose methods have evolved with the times. He requires that his biochemistry students blog his lecture notes every night. "It gives me a chance to get involved in a special kind of mentoring through the Internet," he says.

In addition to teaching and research, Moore has been an administrator and has served on many national boards and advisory committees. He has chaired the General Research Support Review Committee at the National Institutes of Health and helped edit the first proceedings of the White House Conference on Science & Technology for Minorities.

How Moore came to be honored with this distinguished professorship in his name by his alma mater is a story of two generations of black chemists coming together.

When Purdue selected Francisco to receive a distinguished professorship, the university asked him whom he wanted the professorship to be named after. Francisco believed that it should honor an African American in the sciences, particularly one who has made a mark in Purdue's history.

On Francisco's recommendation, Purdue's Board of Trustees made a unanimous decision to name the distinguished professorship after Moore.

"This type of honor, for me, defies exaggeration," Moore says. "It is one of the greatest experiences in my professional career."

Francisco, who is also president of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers, says he hopes the recognition will motivate African American students to achieve success in the sciences.

On a personal level, Francisco says that over dinner with Moore one evening, the two were able to share experiences about what it's been like to be among the few blacks in chemistry. Moore offered Francisco an account of what life was like for him in the chemistry department at Purdue in the 1960s. It was toward the end of the civil rights movement, Moore recalled, and he and other Purdue faculty would frequently engage in late-night discussions about social issues regarding African Americans.

By working with Francisco, Moore says he hopes to "make a positive impact on opportunities for minority scientists in this country."

The newly named professorship suggests a growing empowerment among black chemists, Pearson points out. "A few African-American chemists have risen to a level of prominence at top research universities where they not only hold distinguished professorships but are actually having an influence on naming them," he says.