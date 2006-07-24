Advertisement

People

ACS Elections

Four-Way Race For 2007 President-Elect

by Linda Raber
July 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 30
Most Popular in People

Two petition candidates have thrown their hats into the ring in hopes of becoming ACS president-elect for 2007. The slate, now final, consists of four candidates. The candidates who will be on the ballot by petition are Yorke E. Rhodes, New York University (retired), and James A. Walsh, John Carroll University (retired).The candidates chosen by the ACS Council from a field of four submitted by the Committee on Nominations & Elections are Bruce E. Bursten, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Thomas R. Gilbert, Northeastern University, Boston, and incumbent Anne T. O'Brien, Wyeth-Ayerst Research (retired), will vie for a seat on the board from District I. John E. Adams, University of Missouri, Columbia, and incumbent Judith L. Benham, 3M Co., will run for a seat from District V.

Candidates for three director-at-large spots are William H. (Jack) Breazeale Jr., Francis Marion University, Florence, S.C. (retired); incumbent Dennis Chamot, National Research Council, Washington, D.C.; Peter K. Dorhout, Colorado State University, Fort Collins; Paul R. Jones, University of North Texas, Denton; Valerie J. Kuck, Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.; Dorothy J. Phillips, Waters Corp., Milford, Mass.; and Marinda Li Wu, Science is Fun! Co., Orinda, Calif. (by petition).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

