ACS Elections

Two petition candidates have thrown their hats into the ring in hopes of becoming ACS president-elect for 2007. The slate, now final, consists of four candidates. The candidates who will be on the ballot by petition are Yorke E. Rhodes, New York University (retired), and James A. Walsh, John Carroll University (retired).The candidates chosen by the ACS Council from a field of four submitted by the Committee on Nominations & Elections are Bruce E. Bursten, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Thomas R. Gilbert, Northeastern University, Boston, and incumbent Anne T. O'Brien, Wyeth-Ayerst Research (retired), will vie for a seat on the board from District I. John E. Adams, University of Missouri, Columbia, and incumbent Judith L. Benham, 3M Co., will run for a seat from District V.
Candidates for three director-at-large spots are William H. (Jack) Breazeale Jr., Francis Marion University, Florence, S.C. (retired); incumbent Dennis Chamot, National Research Council, Washington, D.C.; Peter K. Dorhout, Colorado State University, Fort Collins; Paul R. Jones, University of North Texas, Denton; Valerie J. Kuck, Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.; Dorothy J. Phillips, Waters Corp., Milford, Mass.; and Marinda Li Wu, Science is Fun! Co., Orinda, Calif. (by petition).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter