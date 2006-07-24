Global Top 50
Dow and BASF retain the top two spots, but the chemical businesses of three big oil companies edge DuPont out of the top five of C&EN's annual survey
July 24, 2006
Volume 84, Issue 30
Resurging use of the banned pesticide DDT to prevent malaria poses dilemma for health, environment
Online research communities aim to unite scientists worldwide to find cures for neglected diseases
Industrial world leaders address nonproliferation and rising energy concerns
Below is a sampling of presentations made during the 10th Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, held June 26-30 in Washington, D.C.
Mixed Picture On Spending For The Future
With the sale of its contract manufacturing unit, Rhodia plays to its strengths in specialty chemicals