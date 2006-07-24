Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Addressing nanotech risks

July 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

An overarching, top-down strategy and a set of research priorities are needed to ensure that nanotech products and applications are safe, according to a report from the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars' Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies. To support risk research, "Nanotechnology: A Research Strategy for Addressing Risk" also calls for a minimum budget for such work of $50 million per year for the next two years. The funding and leadership for this research should be focused in agencies with a clear mandate for oversight and environmental, health, and safety research, such as EPA, NIH, NIST, and the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health. Providing sufficient funding, strategy, and priorities is key to the future of nanotechnology; otherwise "significant knowledge gaps, which currently exist in all areas of nanotechnology risk assessment, will persist," said report author Andrew Maynard, chief science adviser for the project. Other recommendations in the report include leveraging industrial funds, coordinating with the international community, setting up an oversight group, and developing an indepenent review of research efforts. The report is available at www.nanotechproject.org/reports.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. Nanotech Effort Gets Good Marks
Nanotech Research Plan Updated
U.S. Updates Nanotech Strategy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE