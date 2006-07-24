Air Products enriches air

The high-altitude railway linking Golmud in China's Qinghai province to Lhasa in Tibet opened to the public earlier this month with oxygen-enriched passenger compartments. Air Products & Chemicals supplied its Prism membranes for use in generators that separate oxygen to enrich the thin air and prevent breathing difficulties. The Qinghai-Tibet Railway, intended to open China's remote western region, takes travelers on a 700-mile trip at altitudes that exceed 13,000 feet above sea level for much of the journey.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter