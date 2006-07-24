Aptamers link Archemix, Elan

Archemix and Elan have joined forces to discover and develop aptamers, single-stranded nucleic acids whose binding behavior is similar to that of antibodies, for the treatment of autoimmune disease. Archemix snares a $7 million up-front payment from Elan and could receive more than $350 million in milestones and royalties. The companies will target IL-23, a cytokine that is a mediator in chronic autoimmune inflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis.
