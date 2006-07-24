Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Biofuels can't solve energy woes

July 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

BIOFUEL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: USDA
Switch grass offers hope as energy source
Credit: USDA
Switch grass offers hope as energy source

Researchers at the University of Minnesota say a comparative analysis of the life cycles of two popular fuel additives shows that biodiesel has a much higher net energy benefit than ethanol, but neither can do much to meet growing U.S. energy demand. The study (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2006, 103, 11206) concludes that both corn-grain-derived ethanol and soybean-based biodiesel produce more energy than is needed to grow the crops; however, the amount of energy each returns differs greatly. Biodiesel returns 93% more energy than is used to produce it, whereas ethanol currently provides only 25% more energy, according to the study. The researchers caution that neither biofuel can come close to meeting the growing demand for alternatives to petroleum. Converting all current U.S. corn and soybean production to biofuels would satisfy only 12% of gasoline demand and 6% of diesel usage. Meanwhile, global population growth and increasingly affluent societies will increase demand for corn and soybeans for food. The study points to nonfood plants such as prairie grasses and woody plants, which can grow on marginal lands with minimal input of fertilizers and pesticides, as well as agricultural and forestry wastes, as the best hope for biomass-based energy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellulosic Ethanol Production Lags
Ethanol Linked to Water Problems
OECD Questions Biofuel Expansion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE