Environmental liabilities hit Hercules

A federal appeals court has ruled that Hercules must pay $116.4 million to EPA for the money that the agency has already spent to clean up a former Hercules facility in Jacksonville, Ark. Hercules says it might appeal the decision. The firm previously determined its liability for the cleanup at $14.8 million and set aside funds for that purpose but says now it may increase the set-aside. Moreover, the court says Uniroyal Chemical, now part of Chemtura, is responsible for $2.9 million in additional cleanup costs because some of its products were made in the facility.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter