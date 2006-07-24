Escher goes chemical

In his 1948 wood engraving Stars, M. C. Escher celebrated geometric symmetry in a composition of polyhedrons, including a cuboctahedron, in which an octahedron infiltrates a cube. Now chemists from the University of Science & Technology of China's Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Science at the Microscale and the Max Planck Institute of Colloids & Interfaces, Potsdam, Germany, have made micrometer-scale cuboctahedral structures (Chem. Mater., DOI: 10.1021/cm060956u). Each copper sulfide cuboctahedron consists of four intersecting hexagonal flakes, each about 2 μm across (shown). To make the Escherian crystals, the researchers prepared an ethylene glycol solution of Cu(NO3)2 and elemental sulfur, which they autoclaved at 140 °C for a day. After they collected the resulting black solid by centrifugation, scanning electron microscope imagery gave Shu-Hong Yu and his coworkers a most welcome surprise. "It is appealing that a synthetic technique as simple as the one presented here can produce such beautiful objects that even a skilled craftsman cannot touch on the microscale level," the researchers note. Building blocks for larger structures and encapsulating agents for other materials are among the structures' potential uses, they suggest.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter