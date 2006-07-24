FTC clears BOC purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has cleared Linde's proposed acquisition of industrial gases rival BOC. As a condition of the clearance, Linde has agreed to divest eight air separation plants in the U.S. and liquid-helium purchase agreements in the U.S., Russia, and Poland, as well as associated assets. Japan's Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. has agreed to buy the helium assets. The European Commission earlier cleared the BOC purchase with its own conditions.
