Mixed Results

|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|WOMEN IN MANAGEMENT
|WOMEN
|TOTAL
|EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
|COMPANY
|INSIDEa
|OUTSIDE
|WOMEN
|BOARD
|CEO
|COO
|CFO
|WOMEN
|TOTAL
|FUNCTION
|Air Products & Chemicals
|0
|2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|VP, human resources
|Albemarle
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Arch Chemicals
|0
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|VP, general counsel, and secretary
|Ashland
|0
|2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|VP, human resources
|Cabot
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Cambrex
|0
|2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|Assistant general counsel and assistant corporate secretary; VP, human resources
|Celanese
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Chemtura
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|Executive VP, CFO
|Cytec Industries
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Dow Chemical
|0
|3
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|VP, human resources, diversity and inclusion, and public affairs
|DuPont
|0
|2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Eastman Chemical
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Senior VP, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary
|Engelhard
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|ExxonMobil
|0
|2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Ferro
|0
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|VP, color and glass performance materials; VP, human resources
|FMC
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|VP, general counsel, and secretary
|H.B. Fuller
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|VP, human resources; VP and treasurer
|General Electric
|0
|3
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|Senior VP, GE Plastics; VP and treasurer; senior VP, corporate businessdevelopment
|Georgia Gulf
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Goodyear
|0
|2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Senior VP, human resources; VP, governmental relations
|W.R. Grace
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Hercules
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Honeywell
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|President and CEO of specialty materials; president and CEO of transportation systems
|Huntsman Corp.
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kerr-McGee
|0
|2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|VP and treasurer; VP, human resources
|Kronos Worldwide
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|VP and tax director
|Lubrizol
|0
|2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|13
|Director, foreign audits and transfer pricing; treasurer; corporate secretary; VP, investor relations
|Lyondell Chemical
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Senior VP, general counsel, and secretary
|Monsanto
|0
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|VP, investor relations; VP and chief of staff; senior VP, corporate strategy
|Mosaic
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|VP, public affairs
|NewMarket
|0
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Occidental
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Phelps Dodge
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|VP, human resources
|PPG Industries
|0
|2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Senior VP, glass and fiber glass
|Praxair
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Rohm and Haas
|0
|2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Chief information officer
|Solutia
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Senior VP, general counsel, and secretary
|Stepan
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Sterling Chemicals
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Terra Industries
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Wellman
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|VP and treasurer
|Westlake
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|TOTAL
|0
|47
|47
|422
|0
|0
|1
|37
|422
|WOMEN DIRECTORS PER COMPANY 1.0
WOMEN DIRECTORS AS % OF BOARD POSITIONS 11.1%
WOMEN EXECUTIVES PER COMPANY 0.9
WOMEN EXECUTIVES AS % OF OFFICER POSITIONS 8.8%
