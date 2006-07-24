Advertisement

Business

Mixed Results

Fewer directors, but more executive officers, are women at chemical companies this year

by Alexander Tullo
July 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 30
 BOARD OF DIRECTORSWOMEN IN MANAGEMENT
 WOMENTOTAL   EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
COMPANYINSIDEaOUTSIDEWOMENBOARDCEOCOOCFOWOMENTOTALFUNCTION
Air Products & Chemicals0221300017VP, human resources
Albemarle01111000013 
Arch Chemicals011700017VP, general counsel, and secretary
Ashland02210000110VP, human resources
Cabot0111300008 
Cambrex02210000216Assistant general counsel and assistant corporate secretary; VP, human resources
Celanese0001100007 
Chemtura0001100119Executive VP, CFO
Cytec Industries0111000009 
Dow Chemical03316000114VP, human resources, diversity and inclusion, and public affairs
DuPont0221300008 
Eastman Chemical0111000018Senior VP, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary
Engelhard000600009 
ExxonMobil02212000016 
Ferro022900027VP, color and glass performance materials; VP, human resources
FMC0111000018VP, general counsel, and secretary
H.B. Fuller000800029VP, human resources; VP and treasurer
General Electric03315000328Senior VP, GE Plastics; VP and treasurer; senior VP, corporate businessdevelopment
Georgia Gulf000700007 
Goodyear02211000220Senior VP, human resources; VP, governmental relations
W.R. Grace011800007 
Hercules0111000008 
Honeywell0001300029President and CEO of specialty materials; president and CEO of transportation systems
Huntsman Corp.01110000012 
Kerr-McGee02211000213VP and treasurer; VP, human resources
Kronos Worldwide0007000110VP and tax director
Lubrizol02211000413Director, foreign audits and transfer pricing; treasurer; corporate secretary; VP, investor relations
Lyondell Chemical0111400018Senior VP, general counsel, and secretary
Monsanto0229000314VP, investor relations; VP and chief of staff; senior VP, corporate strategy
Mosaic0001100019VP, public affairs
NewMarket011700008 
Occidental01112000010 
Phelps Dodge0111200018VP, human resources
PPG Industries0221000018Senior VP, glass and fiber glass
Praxair01110000010 
Rohm and Haas0221300016Chief information officer
Solutia011800019Senior VP, general counsel, and secretary
Stepan000600009 
Sterling Chemicals000600007 
Terra Industries011600009 
Wellman000900016VP and treasurer
Westlake011600009 
           
TOTAL0474742200137422 
WOMEN DIRECTORS PER COMPANY 1.0
WOMEN DIRECTORS AS % OF BOARD POSITIONS 11.1%
WOMEN EXECUTIVES PER COMPANY 0.9
WOMEN EXECUTIVES AS % OF OFFICER POSITIONS 8.8%
NOTE: This list is representative of efforts in the industry but not comprehensive. a A director who is also a company executive. CEO = chief executive officer, CFO = chief financial officer, COO = chief operating officer, VP = vice president. SOURCE: Company documents

Mixed Results

Women in Industry

