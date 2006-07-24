Advertisement

Synthesis

Paul Hergenrother Receives Robertson Award

July 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 30
Most Popular in Synthesis

Paul J. Hergenrother is the recipient of the 2006 David W. Robertson Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry. This annual award, supported by Pfizer, is in memory of medicinal chemist David W. Robertson and recognizes seminal contributions by young scientists to medicinal chemistry.

Hergenrother has been using small molecules to identify novel targets for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, and infections due to drug-resistant bacteria. His accomplishments include the development of a small molecule that causes the elimination of genes encoding the resistance-mediating proteins in bacteria.

He and his colleagues have also identified compounds with potent activity against melanoma, colon cancer, and lung cancer, in addition to devising novel RNA-binding ligands. For his work in the classroom, Hergenrother has twice been named to the "List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent by Their Students" at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Hergenrother will be honored at an award symposium organized by the Division of Medicinal Chemistry at the ACS national meeting this fall in San Francisco.

