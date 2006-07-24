Polyurethane tire deal is set

Amerityre has licensed technology to South Korea's Flatfree to make polyurethane foam tires for items such as bicycles, hand trucks, and wheelbarrows. Amerityre will receive $1 million in license payments over 10 years plus $1 million for equipment; it will also supply the foam chemistry. Last year, the Boulder City, Nev., firm's nonpneumatic polyurethane elastomer tire was qualified to U.S. safety standards for use as a spare tire for passenger cars.
