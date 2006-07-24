Roche licenses immune drug from Actelion ...

Roche has bought exclusive rights to codevelop and cocommercialize Actelion's orally active, selective S1P1 receptor agonist for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders. Actelion will receive a $75 million up-front payment from Roche and stands to reap another $555 million in milestones if the drug reaches the market in the targeted indications. As part of the deal, Roche also gains access to other selective S1P1 receptor agonists that come out of Actelion's labs.
