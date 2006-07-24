Schering adds imaging agents

Schering and Avid Radiopharmaceuticals will codevelop diagnostic imaging agents for Alzheimer's disease. Avid makes compounds that bind to the amyloid plaques in the brain that are believed to cause Alzheimer's. The deal gives Schering the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize those compounds for use with positron emission tomography scanning technology. There is no clinical method to definitively diagnose Alzheimer's. Separately, Schering has elected to return to Epix Pharmaceuticals the full rights to Epix's fibrin-binding imaging agent EP-2104R, which has completed Phase IIa studies of its potential to detect blood clots through magnetic resonance imaging.
