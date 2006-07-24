Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Top 50 Operations

Mixed Picture On Spending For The Future

by Patricia L. Short
July 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The world's major chemical companies went on a spending spree in 2005 that reflects the healthy improvement in their profits, according to C&EN's ranking of the global Top 50 companies.

Combined capital spending in 2005 soared by 27.6% over 2004, to nearly $31.5 billion. Moreover, capital spending as a percentage of total sales picked up as well, reversing a dip the year earlier. Capital spending of 4.7% of chemical sales, however, is still the second lowest in the 10 years that C&EN has examined this measure as part of its ranking of the industry.

The increase in capital spending was led by the major Japanese companies, which boosted their investment by 26.3% over 2004 levels. The U.S. followed closely, with the major U.S. companies increasing their aggregate capital investment by 21.0%. Even European producers increased their spending by 9.6%.

Spurring European investment was a resurgent German chemical industry, the largest in the region. Werner Wenning, president of the German Chemical Industry Association and chairman of Bayer, said at the association's half-year press conference earlier this month that investments by the country's producers "are not only about modernization and rationalization of chemical plants but, because of the strong demand for chemicals, also about capacity increases."

The R&D front, however, gives a much less encouraging picture of the global chemical industry.

Combined R&D spending by those 32 companies reporting this figure for chemical operations was up by 1.2% in 2005, to $9.9 billion. As a percentage of chemical sales, however, R&D spending fell from 1.8% in 2004 to 1.6% in 2005. That marks the fourth year in a row that the proportion of R&D spending has fallen; it is now precisely half the level of 1998.

U.S. companies upped their R&D spending, however, by 4.5% to a total of $3.4 billion in 2005. Lagging behind, however, Europe's industry showed yet another decline in spending: Combined R&D spending for European companies in C&EN's rankings this year was down by 2.4%, accelerating the decline of 0.1% shown in 2004.

MORE ON COVER STORY

Global Top 50

Dow and BASF retain the top two spots, but the chemical businesses of three big oil companies edge DuPont out of the top five of C&EN's annual survey

Table 1 - Global Top 50

Oil companies' operations nudge DuPont out of third place, while Dow and BASF maintain dominance. (Adobe PDF Format - 64 KB)

Table 2 - Spending

Strong pickup in capital spending is not matched for R&D. (Adobe PDF Format - 56 KB)

Download The Entire Document of Global Top 50

(Adobe PDF Format - 252 KB)

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Europe woes hit earnings
Europeans sense recovery
No German chemical industry recovery expected until 2022

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE