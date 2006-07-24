... and diabetes drug from Ipsen

Roche will license, develop, and market Ipsen's antidiabetes drug BIM 51077, a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) analog. Roche decided to exercise its option under a 2003 agreement following favorable Phase I and II clinical trials. Roche will pay Ipsen $71 million up front and an additional $3.8 million after closing of Ipsen's 2006 financial statements. Additional milestone payments to Ipsen could total $214 million.
