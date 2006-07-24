... and set up Czech center

Gilead plans to provide $1.1 million annually for five years to the Institute of Organic Chemistry & Biochemistry at the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic (IOCB) to help establish a research facility. Gilead has licensing agreements with IOCB and the Rega Institute for Medical Research at Belgium's Katholic University dating back to 1991 for a range of nucleotide analog compounds and structures. Several of them have been developed by Gilead, resulting in the HIV treatment Viread and other drugs.
