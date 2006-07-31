ACS Council Preview

The ACS council will have a relatively light agenda when it meets during the national meeting in San Francisco, as there are no petitions for action to amend the society's constitution or bylaws.
The meeting will be called to order at 8 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Grand Ballroom, Salon B, of the Hilton San Francisco. It is open to all meeting attendees who wish to observe.
As usual for fall meetings, the councilors will elect members to serve on the three elected ACS committees: the Committee on Nominations & Elections, the Committee on Committees, and the Council Policy Committee.
The council will also consider recommendations to continue several council-related committees as a result of performance reviews. In addition, the council is expected to vote on whether to change the status of the Committee on Community Activities from a board committee to a joint board-council committee. The board approved the status change in June, but council approval is also required for it to take effect.
The 30-minute topical discussion will be on ensuring the future and engaging tomorrow's leaders today.
