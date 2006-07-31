Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Council Preview

July 31, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The ACS council will have a relatively light agenda when it meets during the national meeting in San Francisco, as there are no petitions for action to amend the society's constitution or bylaws.

The meeting will be called to order at 8 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Grand Ballroom, Salon B, of the Hilton San Francisco. It is open to all meeting attendees who wish to observe.

As usual for fall meetings, the councilors will elect members to serve on the three elected ACS committees: the Committee on Nominations & Elections, the Committee on Committees, and the Council Policy Committee.

The council will also consider recommendations to continue several council-related committees as a result of performance reviews. In addition, the council is expected to vote on whether to change the status of the Committee on Community Activities from a board committee to a joint board-council committee. The board approved the status change in June, but council approval is also required for it to take effect.

The 30-minute topical discussion will be on ensuring the future and engaging tomorrow's leaders today.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE