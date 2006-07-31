Systems Biology's Clinical Future
Although it now remains a research tool, systems biology is moving toward clinical applications, including personalized medicine
ACS helps design a program for teaching chemistry at Walt Disney World theme park
Second of two total syntheses casts doubt on earlier structure, synthesis
Structures of human telomeric quadruplex in cell-like solution have implications for anticancer therapeutics
Supplying chemicals to the semiconductor industry presents challenges above mere technical ones
Congress is on the verge of mandating a bitter additive, but chemical may not deter pets