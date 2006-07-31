ACS PRF Grants Are Approved

The ACS Board of Directors has approved 428 research grants totaling more than $21.7 million in 2006 for advanced scientific education and fundamental research in the petroleum field. These include type AC grants for research at Ph.D.-granting institutions, type B grants for research at primarily undergraduate institutions, type G "starter" grants for new faculty, as well as type SE grants for support of scientific education.
In addition, one ACS PRF grant in the pilot Summer Schools program, 10 Supplements for Underrepresented Minority Research, and 26 Summer Research Fellowships were awarded, bringing the total grants funded to more than $22 million. A listing of 2006 PRF grantees is available on the Web at www.acsprf.org.
