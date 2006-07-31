Advertisement

July 31, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 31
Ruth E. Baltus has been appointed chair of Clarkson University's department of chemical and biomolecular engineering in Potsdam, N.Y.

Thomas H. Epps III has joined the University of Delaware as an assistant professor of chemical engineering.

Richard M. Laine has been appointed director of the University of Michigan's Macromolecular Science & Engineering Center, Ann Arbor.

Linda B. McGown has been appointed the William Weightman Walker Chair of Chemistry & Chemical Biology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.

Mohammad A. Omary has been promoted to associate professor of chemistry with tenure at the University of North Texas.

Simon Ostrach has joined the Florida A&M University-Florida State University College of Engineering as a distinguished professor of engineering and senior adviser for academic excellence.

Millicent M. Ow Sullivan has joined the University of Delaware as an assistant professor of chemical engineering.

Lynn F. Schneemeyer is now vice provost for research at Rutgers University in Newark, N.J., and has an appointment in the chemistry department.

Hanadi Sleiman has been promoted to the rank of associate professor with tenure in the department of chemistry at McGill University in Montreal.

Mas Subramanian has joined Oregon State University as the Milton Harris Professor of Materials Science. He will also be the first Signature Faculty Fellow at the Oregon Nanoscience & Microtechnology Institute.

Carol M. Taylor will join Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, as an associate professor of chemistry in August.

Michael P. Tolocka will be an assistant professor of chemistry at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, in August.

John Wojcik, professor of chemistry, has announced his retirement from teaching in the chemistry department at Villanova University, in Pennsylvania, effective Aug. 15.

