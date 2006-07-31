Associations

Linda K. Froschauer, a middle school teacher and K-8 science department chair at Weston Public Schools, in Connecticut, is the 2006-07 president of the National Science Teachers Association.
Greg Lewin, president of Shell Global Solutions International, will be the 65th president of the Institution of Chemical Engineers, Rugby, England.
Gregory Minchak joined the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association's communications and marketing team in Washington, D.C.
Lawrence Pencak will be the executive director of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.
