Kenneth R. Allen has been appointed president of Gabriel Performance Products, Ashtabula, Ohio.
Shoab Arif has joined Pilot Chemical Co., Sharonville, Ohio, as manager of technical services and applications chemistry.
Gary Barber has been appointed NAFTA region vice president for water treatment within the Ciba Specialty Chemicals' water and paper treatment business segment.
Joseph M. Barendt was appointed to the new position of chief operating officer at Chiral Technologies Inc., in West Chester, Pa.
Len Boehm has joined Gabriel Performance Products, Ashtabula, Ohio, as vice president of sales and marketing.
Olivier Bousquet has been appointed industry manager for liquefied natural gas at Aspen Aerogels. He will be based in Paris.
Ingrid Brace was appointed global marketing manager for National Adhesives' pressure-sensitive adhesives business in Bridgewater, N.J.
David C. Chou has been appointed director of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls at Neurobiological Technologies, Emeryville, Calif.
Ryan Dirkx has been appointed vice president of research and development at Arkema Inc., in King of Prussia, Pa.
Robert A. Femia has joined Glatt Air Techniques, Ramsey, N.J., as vice president of pharmaceutical research and development.
Tim McKinney has been appointed market manager for the high-polymers segment in the Luperox organic peroxides business of Arkema. He will be based in the Houston area.
Carlos Restrepo has been promoted to vice president for industrial chemicals at International Specialty Products, Wayne, N.J.
Patrick Sears has joined the calorimetry team at Syrris, Royston, England, as a product specialist.
Randy Seehausen has been appointed industry manager for offshore oil at Aspen Aerogels. He will be based in Houston.
Jaclyn Sekula has joined the Luperox organic peroxides business of Arkema, in Pennsylvania, as the commercial development specialist.
Phil Sharry has joined Xenon Corp., located in Wilmington, Mass., in the newly created position of vice president of worldwide sales and marketing.
Remco van Soest has joined Eksigent Technologies, Dublin, Calif., as the product manager of NanoLC high-performance liquid chromatography systems. In this role, he will lead the company's efforts to develop tools for proteomics and biomarker discovery.
