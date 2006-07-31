Call For Nominations For Roy W. Tess Award

The ACS division of polymeric materials: Science & Engineering is seeking nominations for the 2007 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings. The $2,000 award will be presented on Aug. 20, 2007, at the ACS national meeting in Boston. It recognizes outstanding achievements in coatings science, technology, and engineering. Nominations should be sent to David R. Bauer, Tess Award Chairman, Ford Motor Co. Research Laboratory-MD3182, P.O. Box 2053, Dearborn, MI 48121. For more information, contact Bauer at (313) 594-1756 or dbauer3@ford.com. Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 1.
