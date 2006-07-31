Advertisement

Environment

Dow rallies for clean water

July 31, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 31
Dow Chemical has formed a partnership with Blue Planet Run Foundation to raise funds for and increase global awareness of clean water projects in developing and undeveloped countries. The foundation is organizing a team of 18 runners who will circle the globe through 16 countries in a 100-day relay run beginning in June 2007. Flanked by foundation and United Nations relief officials in New York City last week, Dow CEO Andrew Liveris said his company is committed to water development, purification, and transmission technologies as part of its 2015 sustainability goals. Projects include one in Bangladesh led by Dow researcher Christian P??tzold to use Dow membranes in a low-cost device that provides arsenic-free drinking water.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

